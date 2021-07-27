2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found dead with gunshot wounds behind Akron house

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron shooting late Monday afternoon left one man dead in the 1600 block of Brittain Road, Akron Police confirmed.

Lt. Michael Miller said officers got several calls about the shooting around 5:45 p.m. and rushed to the scene.

Officers found a man unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds behind a nearby house, according to Miller.

Miller said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

According to Miller, the preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation involving unknown subjects.

The victim was shot during the altercation by an unknown suspect who fled the scene after the shooting, Miller.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and the car involved.

If you have any information on this homicide, call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

