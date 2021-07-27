2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of storms ramping up, especially Thursday

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another warm day. Sunny to partly cloudy today. We are keeping it dry during the day. High temperatures middle to upper 80s. Not too humid. A weak front will track into the area tonight. This could trigger scattered storms east of Cleveland. More humid across the area tonight. Temperatures fall into the 60s by early tomorrow morning. Most of the area will be dry tomorrow. Partly cloudy and moderately humid. Cooler temperatures along the lakeshore. Around 80 degrees for s high. You’ll still be well in the 80s inland. The attention then turns to a stronger cold front that tracks through later Thursday. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Severe weather is a possibility for some. Expect humid conditions Thursday with a high around 80 degrees.

