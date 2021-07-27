Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper recognized for saving suicidal teen’s life

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A state trooper stationed at the Elyria post is being recognized as a hero.

If it wasn’t for Michael Wearsch a teenager may not be alive today.

“I want to say thank you to all the people on that bridge that day,” said Michael Wearsch, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Wearsch reflects back on that overcast day in April that went from heart-stopping to a sigh of relief. He was running late to the courthouse in Lorain. When he was stopped at a red light, someone came up to him saying a teenager was getting ready to jump off Erie Avenue Bridge.

At that point, Wearsch rushed over to the bridge to see if he could help. Eventually, he and others were able to get the teen off the ledge, saving his life.

“When you get there and see somebody standing on the edge of the bridge, you know you go into that crisis intervention training that they have been teaching all of us,” said Wearsch.

The trooper’s advice for others is if you see someone in need of help, don’t hesitate, step in and help out. If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, call 911.

“I know a lot of people get caught being a bystander, they don’t step in but the people who stepped in all helped save that young man’s life,” said Wearsch.

If you or someone you know may be in crisis or emotional distress, there is help out there. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255. This important number is open, 24-7.

