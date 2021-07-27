Suspect in custody after Garfield Heights fatal shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody with charges pending after Garfield Heights police responded to a Turney Road parking lot in reference to shots fired and a man down.

The officers found 52-year-old James Henry Holland at 5020 Turney Road with an apparent gunshot wound.

Holland was transported to Marymount hospital by Garfield Heights Paramedics and then life-flighted to Metro Hospital, according to Garfield Heights Police.

He was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. on July 24.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival and Garfield Heights Police put out a statewide alert for the suspect and his vehicle, according to Garfield Heights Police.

The suspect was located by Ohio State Highway Patrol on July 24 in Cambridge.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to Garfield Heights City jail.

He remains in custody with charges pending, according to the Garfield Heights Police.

