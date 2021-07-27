Tensions could rise between vaccinated and non-vaccinated as COVID-19 cases surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has become very clear that the blame game is in full force.

And blaming those who have chosen not to be vaccinated for the surge in COVID cases, seen in many places around the country. is a dangerous proposition.

That’s the opinion of Dr. Eileen Anderson, the Medical Director of Bioethics at Case Western Reserve University.

“We have a political undercurrent, we’ve got a cultural under current going on, one that is simplistic, way over simplistic, of dividing and then pointing the finger and saying our problems are because of you,” Dr. Anderson said.

Dr. Anderson’s comments come just days after the governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, took dead aim at those, who for whatever reason, have chosen not to receive the vaccine.

“It’s time to start blaming the un-vaccinated folks, not the regular folks, it’s the un-vaccinated folks that’s letting us down,” Governor Ivey said, in response to a question regarding a surge in COVID cases.

Dr. Anderson believes that kind of thinking is shortsighted at best considering there are multiple reasons someone may not be vaccinated and those reasons may be personal and ones that an individual may not want to share.

“So to blame any one person here is just not the way to go and that is what increases the the risk of violence, the continuance of blaming and shaming and the amplification of anger and hatred,” she said.

And violence is a concern, specifically if health restriction begin to pile up in an era where COVID remains at critical levels.

“It’s hard to imagine something so charged with so much at stake that couldn’t lead to violence in our culture right now, it’s a really unsettling moment,” Dr Anderson said.

Finding a level of understanding will be a critical moving forward according to Dr. Anderson.

