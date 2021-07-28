19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms move through on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers and thunderstorms moving in on Thursday.

These will develop well off to our northwest this evening and move southeast into northwest Ohio.

The storms will move into our area around 7:00 AM or so.

Some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

The morning round of storms will move through relatively quickly, by late-morning.

Some additional thunderstorm development is possible in the afternoon, especially south of the Cleveland metro area.

Most of the thunderstorms will come to an end by late-afternoon, but a few hit or miss showers are possible on Thursday evening.

Much cooler, September-like air will move in on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.