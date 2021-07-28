28-year-old killed in Cleveland park shooting, park-goers say local park violence on the rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were shot at Jefferson Park in Cleveland on Monday night.

One young man died, and it isn’t the first time this year we’ve seen this kind of gun violence in our parks.

Cleveland Police told us they arrived at Jefferson Park at around 9:30 Monday night to find three young men shot.

A 28-year-old man had been hit multiple times and didn’t make it.

The other two men, ages 21 and 18, were taken to local hospitals but have since gone home.

It’s the latest in a disturbing trend of violence at the basketball courts of area parks.

“I know there’s a lot of things that are happening out here in the city, but when they get really that close you think to yourself, wow,” said grandparent and park-goer Patricia Warren.

“It probably doesn’t necessarily make you feel safer because we live in this community walking distance from here, so not great to hear,” said park-goer Sydney Simpson.

According to police, two men arrived at the park, approached the three victims, and started shooting into the group of people they were with. The suspects then took off in a car.

“To know that that kind of violence is going on, it’s basically what’s happening nowadays, and you sort of just look at it and you don’t want to take it with a grain of salt and just say oh, but it is nerve-wracking,” said Warren.

In June, a 25-year-old man died after being shot on the basketball courts at Denison Park in Cleveland Heights, and then in May, a 13-year-old was shot at Luke Easter Park on Cleveland’s east side. Finally, in April, two shootings at Lakewood’s Madison Park basketball courts, just weeks apart.

“Stop the violence,” said Warren. “Stop hurting each other because that’s basically what we’re doing is hurting each other. I mean there’s gotta be a better way.”

Warren says she keeps a close eye on her grandson whenever she takes him to the park.

“And that’s why I’m here with them now so that they do have some type of supervision and if I see anything that’s happening because I am a nosey Rosey, so I do look around and I do notice different people and different things that are happening,” the Cleveland grandmother said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Cleveland Police.

