3 infants found in parked car in Rocky River; 2 arrested for child endangerment

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police arrested a 49-year-old man and 30-year-old woman this month after officers discovered three infants left alone in a parked car.

Clayton Barnes and Cierra Young are facing charges of child endangerment, according to an incident report from police.

Police identified Barnes and Young as the parents in the incident report released to 19 News.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on July 3 in the parking lot of River Ridge Shopping Plaza.

Officers responded after someone called to report children crying in a car, according to the report.

Rocky River police said officers found three children, all under one years old, were left in the car for 19 minutes.

According to the report, the car wasn’t running.

Police notified the Department of Children and Family Services, and the infants were released to a family member.

The temperature on July 3 ranged from the mid to high 70s, according to data from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

