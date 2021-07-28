3 injured in overnight shooting on Euclid Avenue near downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday morning in a shooting on Euclid Avenue near downtown Cleveland.

It happened just after midnight near E. 30th Street.

Two women and one man were shot. EMS took one of the women to MetroHealth in serious condition.

Cleveland police recovered a gun and vehicle near the scene, according to a photographer with 19 News.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information. We’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.