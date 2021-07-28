2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns kickoff 2021 Training Camp

Odell Beckham, Jr. returned to the field
OBJ
OBJ(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns kicked off their first day of training camp in Berea on Wednesday. While receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. made his return to the field, there were a few faces absent.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi told media that linebacker Tony Fields II will miss the beginning of training camp with a foot injury. Fields is not expected to be a long term issue. Meanwhile, running back D’Ernest Johnson was absent for a personal matter and second-round rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is still on the COVID-19 reserve list.

BROWNS AND COVID

The NFL has made it harder for non-vaccinated players to operate within facilities with new protocols. Teams who meet a high percentage of vaccinated players can ease some of the protocols put in place in 2020. Defensive end Myles Garrett dealt with his own battle with COVID-19 and it was an easy decision for him.

“I got sick,” the All-Pro end said. “I didn’t want to get sick again. So it was kind of point-blank apparent for me.”

Meanwhile, receiver Jarvis Landry reiterated that COVID is still a very real issue.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

