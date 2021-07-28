2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chester Avenue 3 vehicle accident sends multiple patients to hospital

Chester Ave closed due to crash.
Chester Ave closed due to crash.((Source: WOIO))
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chester Avenue was closed Wednesday night for about an hour and 20 minutes following a three-car accident.

The accident occurred around 6:30 pm, according to police.

There were several patients taken to the hospital; their conditions are not known at this time.

The Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

19 News will have more information when it becomes available.

