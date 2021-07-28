Cleveland surveillance video shows moments leading up to Shaker Heights high school student’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family was heartbroken in the court room Wednesday as they faced their brother’s killers.

“To hear during the trial that my brother died of a hinge factor which cut off his ability to breathe is more than I can bear,” his sister said.

Ramses Hurley, a former Shaker Heights High School student, was shot and then thrown out of a moving car in a robbery that turned into murder in June of 2019.

A judge handed Desmond Duncan and Jaidee Miree life sentences.

Hurley hit his head when the suspects shoved him out of a car and dragged him.

All of this was caught by surveillance cameras.

19 Investigates obtained exclusive video from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office showing the moments leading up to Hurley’s murder.

It happened on South Moreland Boulevard in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker neighborhood.

A security camera off a building shows the suspect’s car driving down the street.

About 30 seconds later, you can see another camera angle with his car parked.

Just over a minute passed and Hurley approached the suspect’s car, got in and they drove away.

You can see the car going by again from the first security camera.

Police said the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at Hurley.

The video shows the driver’s side door open and the car speeding up. And suddenly, the victim is shoved out of the moving car.

This part is not shown on the video footage we obtained.

The suspects left Ramses Hurley dying in the street.

He was later taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died.

“They know what’s going on bro, they know I ain’t got shit to do with nothing, know what I mean,” said Desmond Duncan, one of the convicted killers, on the phone from jail shortly after he was arrested.

19 Investigates obtained some of his recorded conversations with family members.

He denied his involvement in Hurley’s murder.

“I can’t talk on the phone. But I didn’t kill nobody, that’s what I can tell you,” he said.

This kind of evidence helped prosecutors build their case and get a conviction.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Trinity Campbell, will be sentenced in this case next.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.