2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Community members are begging for help to fix Northeast Ohio’s severe blood shortage

19 Health Alert
19 Health Alert
By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hospitals are running dangerously low on blood.

This news is alarming to many African-American members of our community as they plead for donations.

If you’re on the fence about donating blood, think about people like Glinda Dames-Fincher, a community icon.

“I have sickle cell disease. I was born in 1959, and back then, it wasn’t even tested for in labs, ” explained Dames-incher. “I was 5 years old when my pediatrician noticed I had a slight heart murmur and a little jaundice, and he had me tested.”

At 62, Dames-Fincher is the second oldest in her support group, considering herself one of the lucky ones.

“I’m constantly losing young people I know,” said Dames- Fincher. “They were like my sisters and brothers and children, passing before me. This is extremely important.“

Dames-Fincher explains sickle cell is mainly diagnosed in African-Americans and Latinos, and that blood donations help to replenish the red blood cells that their bodies eliminate.

“Most of the blood that we get needs to come from our same ethnicity so that we don’t get immunized and not be able to get any more blood,” said Dames-Fincher.

To combat the severe blood shortage, the Red Cross is holding several diversity blood drives.

The Browns annual blood drive is Saturday, July 31 and more than 10 sites are participating.

Find a site near you here.

“This is not only for people with sickle cell disease, although that’s very important. It’s also for the general health of the community,” explained Jim Mcintyre, with the American Red Cross.

You can also donate any day of the week at the Red Cross location on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. They accept donations beginning at noon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

FILE - The Ohio State University Band performs (Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Allstate)
Ohio State University to require students, faculty to report COVID-19 vaccine status for fall return
RSV spreads rapidly throughout Wichita infecting younger children
Warning issued over unusual increase in RSV cases
Tensions could rise between vaccinated and non-vaccinated as COVID-19 cases surge
Tensions could rise between vaccinated and non-vaccinated as COVID-19 cases surge
Social Security field offices remain closed to public as other federal, state buildings reopen
Social Security field offices remain closed to public as other federal, state buildings reopen