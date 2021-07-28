2 Strong 4 Bullies
Copyrighting 'Cleveland Guardians' a bit tricky and potentially expensive for Indians

A handful of copyrights for the new team name had already existed, before Indians’ announcement.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last week, the Cleveland Indians announced the changing of the guard when the baseball club becomes the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.

It’s a process the organization has been working more than a year, so not many stones go unturned.

Contrary to some reports, Cleveland 19 has it on good authority the club knew about one team in the city already using the Cleveland Guardians name.

A roller derby team called the Cleveland Guardians has a social media account, complete with a match coming up this August.

Two days after the Tribe made it’s announcement, the roller derby squad place its proverbial flag in the sand by posting its logo on Facebook again.

We reached out to both the Tribe and the roller derby squad to see if there have been communications, or if the bruisers on wheels had copyrighted the name.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to comment at this time. I will reach out to you when that changes,” someone with the derby squad replied.

The Tribe also declined to comment on what legal hoops they have, or continue to jump through to re-brand.

A check of the U.S. copyright website shows five applications for the name, some dating back to 2020.

Two were applied for by the baseball club itself on July 23 of this year, the same day as the public announcement.

One copyright was applied for on July 13, by a company out of New York by the name of “Bryant Street Sports LLC. Limited Liability Company.”

Another application dates back to July 14, 2020 from a Elie J. Mishaan who appears to be connected to the same Bryant Street Sports.

The last application was on July 13, 2020 by a Tim Halcomb, but that application is list as dead, and abandoned on May 3, 2021.

Cleveland 19 had a conversation with Baldwin Wallace professor of marketing Robert Young, who explained a rebrand of anything, whether it’s sports or not, can be expensive.

