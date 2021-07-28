Driver crashes into entrance of Save-A-Lot in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight crash could complicate your grocery shopping plans.
A car slammed into the entrance of a local grocery store early Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Save-A-Lot at 2210 Brookpark Road in Cleveland.
It appears the driver took out a pole near the front doors.
No word on injuries.
We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information.
