Driver crashes into entrance of Save-A-Lot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight crash could complicate your grocery shopping plans.

A car slammed into the entrance of a local grocery store early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Save-A-Lot at 2210 Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

It appears the driver took out a pole near the front doors.

No word on injuries.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.