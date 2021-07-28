2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver crashes into entrance of Save-A-Lot in Cleveland

Driver crashes into entrance of Save-A-Lot in Cleveland
Driver crashes into entrance of Save-A-Lot in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight crash could complicate your grocery shopping plans.

A car slammed into the entrance of a local grocery store early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Save-A-Lot at 2210 Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

It appears the driver took out a pole near the front doors.

No word on injuries.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

3 injured in overnight shooting on Euclid Avenue near downtown Cleveland
3 injured in overnight shooting on Euclid Avenue near downtown Cleveland
East Cleveland residents angry over lack of street lights
Street lights out for more than a mile in East Cleveland
One young man died in the shooting Monday night, and it isn’t the first time this year we’ve...
28-year-old dies after Jefferson Park shooting; Park-goers say local park violence on the rise
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO urging feds for $200 billion in COVID-19 relief
Cleveland Metropolitan School District announces new dress code policy