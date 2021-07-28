2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Storms that could turn severe

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front has positioned itself just south of Cleveland today. This could trigger isolated showers and storms, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy sky. It is more humid. Afternoon temperatures will range from around 80 degrees near the lake to middle 80s along the US-30 corridor. I have tonight mainly dry in our area. Temperatures drop into the 60s overnight. The team will be monitoring thunderstorms that will will develop this afternoon in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. These storms will quickly travel southeast into Michigan tonight. The latest data is suggesting that the storm complex will be weakening as it enters Ohio tomorrow morning. Our area will still see showers and storms from it for the morning rush. There will be a risk of storms through most of the day along the front. The potential is there for a few storms that could go severe. Wind damage and flooding the main threats. Much cooler air is in the forecast Friday. Some lake effect clouds around. High temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

