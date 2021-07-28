Homeowner demands property manager to take responsibility, treat trees that are damaging her property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three weeks after a line of neighboring trees were trimmed, a homeowner is demanding a property owner to finish their job and fix her property.

“They did enough just to pacify me, that’s it,” Lisa Clark, who lives in the Lee-Miles neighborhood, said.

Clark feels lied to. Earlier this month, she was hoping the 19 Troueblshooters could help get the line of trees pushing against her backyard trimmed or removed. For years, the plants have been damaging her fence and welcoming pests to her property.

After 19 News contacted the rental company, Greater Cleveland Rentals, a worker was sent out the same day of the original report to fix the issue.

But Clark says the job was sloppy and incomplete: “They’re not moving fast enough, it’s been a few weeks now.”

Many things continue unchecked, such as the fence, which has remained practically the same. Meanwhile, the branches that were trimmed are starting to grow back again; others haven’t been treated, at all.

“I still can hear the raccoons tapping up on the porch and jumping, things like that,” Clark said, “I may have to deal with those [branches] over there myself.”

Greater Cleveland Rentals even promised they would return to finished the job. “They said that there was going to be a contractor that was going to come out,” Clark explained, “but I asked him when, but he never told me exactly.”

19 News reached out to various numbers pertaining to Greater Cleveland Rentals. None of them have answered back.

Clark now fears she’s been ignored. For her, the only solution is for those responsible to follow through on their promises.

“I want the job done,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.