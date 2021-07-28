2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds man guilty of a 2020 murder in Bedford

James Claytor (Source: Bedford police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was convicted of murdering a 23-year-old man in Bedford in 2020.

James Claytor’s jury trial began on July 14 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

Claytor was found guilty of fatally shooting Aaron Swift at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development on July 16, 2020.

Swtift suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old Bedford man was killed in July 2020.
Claytor turned himself into police several days after the shooting.

Police added this was not a random crime.

Claytor will be sentenced on Aug. 31.

