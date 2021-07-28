2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden’s plans aim to manufacture more US factory jobs
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier helps pay veteran’s grocery bill as a token of appreciation