North Olmsted police officer indicted on crimes involving a minor in nudity oriented material

19 Investigates onfirmed North Olmsted Police Officer Nicholas Gorbulja was indicted in Lorain County on two counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material. We found this picture of the day he started in 2018.(North Olmsted Police)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates confirmed North Olmsted Police Officer Nicholas Gorbulja was indicted in a case in Lorain County this week.

According to court records, Gorbulja faces two counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material.

A spokesperson for North Olmsted Police Department says Gorbulja is a patrol officer assigned to the dayshift.

19 Investigates found a picture of the day he was sworn into his position in 2018.

The department says he is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

Court records show Gorbulja was arrested on Monday and released from jail on bond on Tuesday.

We have requested the police report to learn more details in this case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

