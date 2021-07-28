Ohio State University to require students, faculty to report COVID-19 vaccine status for fall return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University said on Tuesday that all students, faculty, and staff will be required report their COVID-19 vaccine status as part of the school’s reactivation plans for the fall semester.

President Kristina M. Johnson announced in a letter to the Ohio State University community that vaccine statuses must be submitted by Aug. 5.

The requirement, according to Johnson, is necessary so the university can “make informed decisions related to COVID-19 and further enable contact tracing.”

Additionally, the Ohio State University will continue to practice pre-arrival and move-in testing for the coronavirus. Students who are unvaccinated will also need to complete weekly surveillance testing and wear a mask.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we will adjust our testing, masking and other health protocols as appropriate and will share updates with you as we have them,” said President Johnson.

To encourage individuals to get the vaccine, the Ohio State University is offering various incentives, including up to $50,000 in gift cards or Buckeyes football tickets.

Approximately 70% of OSU’s returning students, faculty, and staff have completed the vaccination process. The statewide vaccination status remains at around 49%.

