Sentencings set for 3 suspects linked to 2019 murder of former Shaker Heights High School student

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects charged in the 2019 murder of an 18-year-old man are all expected to face a judge for sentencings on Wednesday.

The first hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. for Jaidee Miree, who will be sentenced by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Desmond Duncan will face a judge at around 9:30 a.m. and Trinity Campbell is due in court at 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said the three are tied to the homicide of Ramses Hurley in June 2019, who just graduated from Shaker Heights High School before his murder.

Hurley died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head, according to the medical examiner. He hit his head when the suspects shoved him out of a car and dragged him in Cleveland along South Moreland Boulevard, prosecutors said.

Police said Hurley was also shot in the moments leading up to his death.

This story will be updated.

