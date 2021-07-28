Street lights out for more than a mile in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of a sleepy East Cleveland neighborhood have been living in total darkness.

Street lights along a nearly one-mile stretch of Terrace Road from South Taylor Road to Beersford Road have been out for nearly two months, according to a nearby resident.

She said she’s been calling the city of East Cleveland for several weeks and the lights remain out.

A 19 News photojournalist drove that stretch of road after sundown and found that this city street is as dark as any rural road.

Neighbors said the darkness is dangerous and they are concerned for their own safety and that of the workers who walk to and from work, sometimes late at night, from the nearby McGregor Home assisted living facility.

Those living nearby have been keeping their own lights on in an effort to keep the neighborhood safe.

One said she can continue to pay the increase in her electric bill.

It is unclear who is responsible for fixing the outage.

Channel 19 reached out to the Illuminating Company and the city of East Cleveland. A representative of the Illuminating Company said the company will send a crew out in the next two days. The city of East Cleveland did not respond to repeated calls and messages. Someone did briefly answer a call to the service department Tuesday but immediately hung up.

