2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Street lights out for more than a mile in East Cleveland

By Stephanie Czekalinski and Shannon Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of a sleepy East Cleveland neighborhood have been living in total darkness.

Street lights along a nearly one-mile stretch of Terrace Road from South Taylor Road to Beersford Road have been out for nearly two months, according to a nearby resident.

She said she’s been calling the city of East Cleveland for several weeks and the lights remain out.

A 19 News photojournalist drove that stretch of road after sundown and found that this city street is as dark as any rural road.

Neighbors said the darkness is dangerous and they are concerned for their own safety and that of the workers who walk to and from work, sometimes late at night, from the nearby McGregor Home assisted living facility.

Those living nearby have been keeping their own lights on in an effort to keep the neighborhood safe.

One said she can continue to pay the increase in her electric bill.

It is unclear who is responsible for fixing the outage.

Channel 19 reached out to the Illuminating Company and the city of East Cleveland. A representative of the Illuminating Company said the company will send a crew out in the next two days. The city of East Cleveland did not respond to repeated calls and messages. Someone did briefly answer a call to the service department Tuesday but immediately hung up.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

One young man died in the shooting Monday night, and it isn’t the first time this year we’ve...
28-year-old killed in Cleveland park shooting, park-goers say local park violence on the rise
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO urging feds for $200 billion in COVID-19 relief
Cleveland Metropolitan School District announces new dress code policy
Five Cleveland EMS Captains claim discrimination, will go to trial against the city
Court rules in favor of five Cleveland EMS Captains who claimed discrimination against their boss
East Cleveland residents angry over lack of street lights
East Cleveland residents angry over lack of street lights