Young athletes react to ‘bold and brave’ move by Simone Biles

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Young gymnasts throughout Northeast Ohio are weighing in on Simone Biles’ bold move to withdraw from several Olympics competitions, many calling her action “courageous.”

Biles announced Wednesday that she will not compete in the all-around finals, in order to focus on her mental health. The superstar athlete and Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast previously withdrew from the team competition, as well.

“Really unselfish, that was amazing,” said Maureen Eppich, commenting on Biles’ decision to sit out of competition. Eppich is the owner of Jump Start Gymnastics in Beachwood.

Eppich said she and her coaches teach their students not just how to twist and tumble, but make sure they learn and understand important life skills.

“They’re actually learning how to read, learning how to follow directions,” Eppich told 19 News.

And these young athletes are also learning that no one is perfect.

“You’ll never hear from any of our coaches ‘that needs to be perfect,’” said Eppich.

We’re all human, we all make mistakes, and we all struggle every now and again, and that includes record-breaking athletes, like Biles.

“I think there was way too much pressure of it being the ‘Simone Biles U-S-A Gymnastics Team’” said Eppich.

All of the up-and-coming gymnasts at Jump Start 19 News spoke with Wednesday said Biles is “a true role model” and not just because the 24-year-old athlete can do a tremendous triple double, a renowned round off or a knockout dismount from the balance beam.

“I like how she’s a nice person,” said 9-year-old Montana Dolman.

Bela Jimenez, who is also nine, agrees. “She’s not afraid to express how she feels,” said Jimenez.

Biles continues to show Montana, Bela, and other young athletes like them, what is means to be a real team player.

“When people get frustrated, I like to say ‘it’s going to be okay,’” Dolman said.

USA Gymnastics said Biles has not made a decision if she’ll compete in other events she qualified for next week.

