19 First Alert Weather Day: Late-day storms south of Cleveland, turning cooler by Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking showers and thunderstorms today, and the threat continues through the afternoon.

The primary areas for thunderstorm development will be south of Cleveland.

A *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* is in effect for Carroll, Tuscarawas, and Columbiana counties until 10:00 PM.

The severe threat is pretty low for the rest of the area this afternoon.

A few passing rain showers will be possible area-wide tonight, as somewhat cooler air moves over the very warm and unstable waters of Lake Erie.

After tonight, things will turn much cooler for the next several days.

Temperatures will only top out around 70 degrees on Friday.

Typical highs this time of the year are in the low 80s.

We’ll get a touch warmer for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday, the first day of August, will be cooler.

Highs will only climb into the low 70s.

A few showers are also possible on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the first full week of August, temperatures will remain well below average.

We’re going to be in the 70s every day through next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.