Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers overnight, turning cooler on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very active and stormy afternoon (for some), things will be quieting down tonight.

With cooler air moving over the warmer, more unstable waters of Lake Erie overnight, a few showers will pass through before dawn.

Don’t be caught off guard if you hear a rumble of thunder overnight.

After tonight, things will turn much cooler for the next several days.

Temperatures will only top out around 70 degrees on Friday.

Typical highs this time of the year are in the low 80s.

We’ll get a touch warmer for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday, the first day of August, will be cooler.

Highs will only climb into the low 70s.

A few showers are also possible on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the first full week of August, temperatures will remain well below average.

We’re going to be in the 70s every day through next Thursday.

