99.1% of all COVID deaths in Ohio this year were people not fully vaccinated

Ohio Department of Health put out new numbers showing the importance of being fully vaccinated.
The Ohio Department of Health released new numbers showing 99.1% of the COVID deaths in the...
The Ohio Department of Health released new numbers showing 99.1% of the COVID deaths in the state this year, have been in people who were not fully vaccinated.(CoxHealth)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released a new set of numbers showing 99.1% of the people who died from COVID-19 in 2021 were not fully vaccinated.

Furthermore, 98.6% of the people who needed to be checked into a hospital for coronavirus in the state this year were not fully vaccinated.

Here is breakdown of numbers from ODH from January 1, 2021 to July 28, 2021:

  • 17,210 of hospitalizations from COVID-19 during the date range above were among individuals that were not reported to be fully vaccinated. During this same time period, there were 17,455 total hospitalizations for COVID-19.
  • 6,828 of the deaths caused by COVID-19 during the date range above were among individuals that were not reported to be fully vaccinated. During this same time period, there were 6,890 total deaths for COVID-19.

ODH has also released the latest numbers of breakthrough cases, as in people who have been fully vaccinated but yet still hospitalized or died.

“As of July 28, Ohio is reporting 245 breakthrough hospitalizations and 62 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals,” an email from an ODH spokesperson said. “Those numbers are remarkably low in the context of the more than 5.3 million Ohioans who are fully vaccinated; approximately 0.0046% of fully vaccinated Ohioans were hospitalized, and approximately .0012% died.”

