Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield: “Everybody looks good”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Year 2 in the Kevin Stefanski system could be the best year ever for Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

“Everybody looks good,” Mayfield said at training camp in Berea Thursday. “When you are able to have those same guys come back and you are speaking the same terms and the same terminology, it makes it a lot more enjoyable. You know how to push those guys, and we know that we can say, ‘Hey, based on this rep remember when we did this and this in this game? Hey, let’s change it up this time or gey, do the same thing you did last time.’ It is fun to see those guys working and competing together.”

Mayfield and the Browns began workouts Wednesday.

QB Baker Mayfield to WRs Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones

The first preseason game is August 14 at Jacksonville.

The regular season begins September 12 at Kansas City, a rematch of last year’s playoff loss.

