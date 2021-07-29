2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield: “Everybody looks good”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Year 2 in the Kevin Stefanski system could be the best year ever for Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

“Everybody looks good,” Mayfield said at training camp in Berea Thursday. “When you are able to have those same guys come back and you are speaking the same terms and the same terminology, it makes it a lot more enjoyable. You know how to push those guys, and we know that we can say, ‘Hey, based on this rep remember when we did this and this in this game? Hey, let’s change it up this time or gey, do the same thing you did last time.’ It is fun to see those guys working and competing together.”

Mayfield and the Browns began workouts Wednesday.

The first preseason game is August 14 at Jacksonville.

The regular season begins September 12 at Kansas City, a rematch of last year’s playoff loss.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez hits a game winning single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief...
Indians deal Cesar Hernandez to White Sox for prospect
Northeast Ohio gymnasts react to Simone Biles' withdraw from Olympic all-around competition
Young athletes react to ‘bold and brave’ move by Simone Biles
OBJ
Browns kickoff 2021 Training Camp