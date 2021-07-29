Canton man who attacked 85-year-old retired steel worker pleads guilty

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of viciously beating an elderly retired steelworker after a car accident pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon.

Travonce Backie pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension and repeat violent offender specification.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt then sentenced Backie to a minimum of five and a maximum of seven and a half years in prison.

Backie attacked Ralph White, 85, on Feb. 28 in Canton.

White’s car was struck around 12:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of 8th Street NE.

After the accident, Backie beat White with his fists before fleeing the scene.

“So I rolled the window down to talk to him, and he curses me out and starts pounding on me,” said White.

White was still restrained inside his vehicle when he was being assaulted.

Family members said White suffered multiple injuries; including, facial fractures and brain bleeding.

“God is good, and he kept him here for a reason,” said Mrs. White.

The United States Marshals helped Canton police capture Backie on March 2 in the 3200 block of 5th St. SE.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.