CDC: 4 Northeast Ohio counties have ‘substantial’ level of community COVID-19 transmission (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a map with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data to track the spread of the coronavirus, four Northeast Ohio counties are currently experiencing a “substantial” level of community transmission.

The four Northeast Ohio counties that are classified as having “substantial” spread of COVID-19 include Ashland, Carroll, Erie, and Lorain counties.

Under the recently-revised CDC guidance on face coverings, the agency recommends that residents in any counties considered to have “substantial” or “high” transmission, defined as red and orange on the color-coded map, are advised to wear masks in public and indoor spaces, regardless of the individual’s COVID-19 vaccine status.

There are six Ohio counties that have met the CDC thresholds to meet the highest level of community spread, but they are all located in the southern portion of the state.

