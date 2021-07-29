2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CDC: 4 Northeast Ohio counties have ‘substantial’ level of community COVID-19 transmission (interactive map)

(WILX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a map with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data to track the spread of the coronavirus, four Northeast Ohio counties are currently experiencing a “substantial” level of community transmission.

The four Northeast Ohio counties that are classified as having “substantial” spread of COVID-19 include Ashland, Carroll, Erie, and Lorain counties.

Under the recently-revised CDC guidance on face coverings, the agency recommends that residents in any counties considered to have “substantial” or “high” transmission, defined as red and orange on the color-coded map, are advised to wear masks in public and indoor spaces, regardless of the individual’s COVID-19 vaccine status.

There are six Ohio counties that have met the CDC thresholds to meet the highest level of community spread, but they are all located in the southern portion of the state.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,456 new COVID-19 cases as concerns of Delta variant grow
19 Health Alert
Community members are begging for help to fix Northeast Ohio’s severe blood shortage
FILE - The Ohio State University Band performs (Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Allstate)
Ohio State University to require students, faculty to report COVID-19 vaccine status for fall return
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance