Cincinnati-area Marine accounted for from World War II

WASHINGTON—A 19-year-old Marine from Norwood who was killed more than seven decades ago in World War II is accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Thursday.

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden was accounted for on March 30, 2020, but it’s being announced now since his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, DPAA officials say.

Hayden was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force in November 1943 when it landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island, according to the account released by DPAA.

Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, while the Japanese were virtually annihilated.

Hayden died on the third day of battle, Nov. 22, 1943.

He was reported to have been buried in Row D of the East Division Cemetery, later renamed Cemetery 33.

In 1946, the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all of the American remains found on Tarawa at Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation.

However, almost half of the known casualties were never found. No recovered remains could be associated with Hayden, and, in October 1949, a Board of Review declared him “non-recoverable.”

In 2009, History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit organization, discovered a burial site on Betio Island believed to be Cemetery 33, which has been the site of numerous excavations ever since.

In March 2019, excavations west of Cemetery 33 revealed a previously undiscovered burial site that has since been identified as Row D. The remains recovered at this site were transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

To identify Hayden’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

Hayden’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Hayden will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.

For family and funeral information, contact the Marine Corps Casualty Office at (800) 847-1597.

“DPAA is grateful to the Republic of Kiribati and appreciative to History Flight, Inc., for their partnership in this mission,” the agency said in a news release Thursday.

