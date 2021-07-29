2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover

Terry Francona
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced on Thursday that Manager Terry Francona will step away from his managerial duties for the rest of the 2021 season “to focus on his health and recovery.”

Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale will take over Francona’s managerial duties for the remainder of the season, according to the Indians.

Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh will slide over to a Bench Coach while Coaching Assistant Kyle Hudson will man the Third Base coaching box, the Indians said.

The Tribe’s record stands at 50-49 for the season.

On July 25, Francona surpassed Mike Hargrove for second-most wins of all time by an Indians manager.

After the Indians’ latest win on July 28, Francona is just five wins away from tying the record with Lou Boudreau.

