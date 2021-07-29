2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crime scene photos, evidence videos released for investigation into CMHA officer-involved shooting death of Arthur Keith

Evidence from Arthur Keith investigation
Evidence from Arthur Keith investigation(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has made the investigative findings, documents, and evidence related to the deadly Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer-involved shooting of 19-year-old Arthur Keith accessible to the public.

The case files for the investigation, conducted by the Cleveland Division of Police, consists of personnel records, evidence and crime scene photos, and officer-worn body camera video.

**WARNING: Links contain photos, videos that some may consider graphic**

Highlights include:

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced at the beginning of July that a Cuyahoga County grand jury issued no indictments against Officer James Griffith, ruling he acted “reasonably” in the fatal November 2020 shooting of Keith.

CMHA officers approached a van in the parking lot of the King Kennedy housing complex because it matched the description of a vehicle previously used in a shooting.

Investigators said the CMHA officer shot Keith as he made a “motion.” Of the four shots fired by the officer, Keith was struck in the midsection once.

The attorney for Keith’s family, Stanley Jackson, said a surveillance camera in the area captured the shooting, but the attorney general’s office said the video did not actually show the incident.

A firearm with Keith’s DNA on it was recovered near his body, according to investigators.

The public release of the documents is part of a commitment from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to remain transparent in investigations into critical officer-involved incidents.

“This means public access to investigatory information after the investigating agency has secured the physical evidence and interviewed witnesses – a process that forms the basis for any legal action stemming from the incident – and a prosecutor or grand jury has ruled on the case.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

