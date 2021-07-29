Elyria man dies after being shot at Bailey’s Bar & Grille

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Elyria man died late Wednesday after being shot at Bailey’s Bar & Grille at 800 N. West River Road.

Elyria police officers were called out to the bar around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, Caree Cannon was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided initial first aid before Lifecare transported Cannon to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests and Elyria police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Jim Wise at 440-326-1212 or e-mail him at jwise@cityofelyria.org.

