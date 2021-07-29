2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former St. Edward High School coach sentenced for sexually assaulting 2 teens

Former St. Edward High School wrestling coach convicted of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
Former St. Edward High School wrestling coach convicted of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers(Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former St. Edward High School wrestling coach, who also served as a Cleveland firefighter, will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Gonsor’s sentencing is set for 12:30 p.m. He was convicted for sexually assaulting two teenagers between June 2015 and July 2019 in Lakewood.

19 News will live stream the court hearing.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in mid-June to endangering children, two counts gross sexual imposition, and corrupting another with drugs. He was initially indicted on at least 20 charges.

Gonsor was suspended without pay from the Cleveland Fire Department, effective February 2020, at the onset of the investigation.

This story will be updated.

