Home owned by Euclid City Councilperson searched by police

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police searched a home owned by a Euclid City Councilperson Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at 25580 Tungsten Road. Court records show the home is owned by Marcus Epps.

According to Euclid Fire Department Chief Chris Haddock, the search warrant was issued in connection with a house fire and housing code violations.

Epps is in the blue shirt, and his wife appears to be filming officers outside their home. Officials tell us the warrant is in relation to a fire that happened here at the home earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/3sEHh8q3mE — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) July 29, 2021

A source told 19 News that work went uncompleted after the fire damaged the home.

According to a source who was not permitted to speak on the record, Epps is accused of committing obstruction of justice. We’re told misdemeanor charges will be filed.

Euclid Law Director Kelley Sweeney said she appointed Anthony Bondra, a special prosecutor from South Euclid, to handle the case.

19 Investigates spent months investigating Epps after uncovering a paper trail that connected the councilman to a homicide at an illegal after hours club in Cleveland last October. @ReporterHannah @cleveland19news https://t.co/vKDd9bGgtS https://t.co/kjxj3sRwHr — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) July 29, 2021

