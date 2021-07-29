2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Home owned by Euclid City Councilperson searched by police

Home owned by Euclid councilmember searched by police
Home owned by Euclid councilmember searched by police(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police searched a home owned by a Euclid City Councilperson Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at 25580 Tungsten Road. Court records show the home is owned by Marcus Epps.

Euclid City Councilman involved in operating an illegal after hours club that was the scene of a 2020 murder

According to Euclid Fire Department Chief Chris Haddock, the search warrant was issued in connection with a house fire and housing code violations.

A source told 19 News that work went uncompleted after the fire damaged the home.

According to a source who was not permitted to speak on the record, Epps is accused of committing obstruction of justice. We’re told misdemeanor charges will be filed.

Euclid Law Director Kelley Sweeney said she appointed Anthony Bondra, a special prosecutor from South Euclid, to handle the case.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Elyria Police (file photo)
Elyria man dies after being shot at Bailey’s Bar & Grill
The Ohio Department of Health released new numbers showing 99.1% of the COVID deaths in the...
99.1% of all COVID deaths in Ohio this year were people not fully vaccinated
CDC: 4 Northeast Ohio counties have ‘substantial’ level of community COVID-19 transmission (interactive map)
Former St. Edward High School wrestling coach convicted of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
Former St. Edward High School coach sentenced for sexually assaulting 2 teens