Indians deal Cesar Hernandez to White Sox for prospect

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In rare trade between division rivals, the Indians may be helping the Chicago White Sox, at least in the short term.

Cleveland sent veteran second baseman Cesar Hernandez to Chicago Thursday, just ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

In return, the Tribe add AA pitching prospect Konnor Pilkington, a 6-3, 230-pound lefthander.

Pilkington, Chicago’s third-round pick in 2018, is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts this year. He’s struck out out 71, walked 21, while allowing just 36 hits in 62 innings.

Hernandez has a career-high 18 HR for Cleveland this season but his contract expires at season’s end.

