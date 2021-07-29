Indians deal Cesar Hernandez to White Sox for prospect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In rare trade between division rivals, the Indians may be helping the Chicago White Sox, at least in the short term.

Cleveland sent veteran second baseman Cesar Hernandez to Chicago Thursday, just ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Owen Miller will replace Cesar Hernandez at second base. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 29, 2021

In return, the Tribe add AA pitching prospect Konnor Pilkington, a 6-3, 230-pound lefthander.

Pilkington, Chicago’s third-round pick in 2018, is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts this year. He’s struck out out 71, walked 21, while allowing just 36 hits in 62 innings.

Cesar Hernandez current stats among White Sox hitters this year puts him:



Tied 2nd in Hits

2nd in Runs Scored

Tied 1st in HRs

2nd in RBIs

Tied 4th in Doubles

Tied 3rd in Triples

3rd in Walks

Tied 1st in Total Bases



Cesar Hernandez is a good player for this team ⚾️ #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FwrywZr9WI — Nick (@Sox_Nick) July 29, 2021

Hernandez has a career-high 18 HR for Cleveland this season but his contract expires at season’s end.

Cesar Hernandez joins the #WhiteSox with 18 HRs (which ties Abreu for team lead) & 47 RBI (which ranks 2nd behind Abreu).



Hernandez fills a void and adds pop to lineup. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.