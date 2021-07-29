2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The president was asked by a reporter Thursday how his wife’s foot was feeling.

“We’re going to find out in a minute,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

