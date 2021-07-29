2 Strong 4 Bullies
Local infectious disease expert says pump the breaks on proposed booster shot for COVID by Pfizer; the data has not been reviewed by outside scientists yet

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the threat of the Delta variant increases, a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon.

Pfizer says it could strongly boost protection against the Delta variant, and the company contends new data released to investors is “encouraging.”

But Doctor Amy Edwards, the Associate Medical Director for Infection Control at University Hospitals and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland says pump the breaks because the new data has not been reviewed by outside scientists, “We’re getting that information from Pfizer, and it hasn’t been reviewed by outside scientists. Pfizer has done a great job up until now, but I tend to hold on to my opinions until I can get my hands on the data.”

For Barry Allen of Cleveland, the jury is still out; he doesn’t trust a vaccine he says was developed quickly, “That’s why I keep wearing my mask, wear it every day if I have to.”

Others like James Shipley tell 19 News they are willing to get a booster shot if it will keep everyone healthy, “I think it’s a good idea if that’s what is going to keep us all alive. Go for it. I’d get it.”

Kay Hidebrenner says, “I think it all depends on the science. If science requires it, then the science requires it.”

But that’s the problem, according to Doctor Edwards, because the booster data has not been reviewed by outside scientists yet. It’s information that has only come from Pfizer.

Doctor Edwards says she would like to see all of the data because what little she has seen suggested only a small amount of people were a part of the study. “It looks like the numbers are very small, like in one group it was only about 11 people. That’s an incredibly small number of people to be making a generalized statement about. We don’t take information from 11 people and generalize that to the entire population of the world.”

The data posted by Pfizer suggests levels of antibodies that can target the Delta variant grow fivefold in people 18 to 55 if they get a third dose of the vaccine or a booster shot.

It also suggests people 65 to 85 benefit from a third dose that increases antibody levels elevenfold more than a second dose of the vaccine.

“The question is, is the third dose medically, clinically necessary, and we don’t have that information yet,” Doctor Edwards told 19 News.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

