2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio woman ‘still sharp as a tack’ on 105th birthday

Happy Birthday, Isabelle!
Isabelle Marino celebrates her 100th birthday.
Isabelle Marino celebrates her 100th birthday.(Source: Family of Isabelle Marino)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At 105, Isabelle Marino’s family says she is “still sharp as a tack!”

The local woman reached a major milestone Thursday: she turned 105 years old.

Her birthday will be celebrated with a party of her family and friends in Aurora.

Born on July 29, 1916 in West Virginia, Marino has lived through two pandemics and more than a dozen presidencies.

She moved to Gallipolis, Ohio when she was about 10 years old, her granddaughter said. She now lives in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Isabelle’s roommate, her 80-year-old niece, helps her some, but her family said she is mostly independent.

Marino worked as the Head Bookkeeper at Stouffer’s in downtown Cleveland, her family said.

Marino’s granddaughter said she has outlived her four children. She has 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Rocky, a Euclid police K9 officer died Monday.
Euclid police K9 officer dies ‘peacefully and unexpectedly’
Cody Muhlhan, 17, reportedly ran away on Saturday.
Cuyahoga Falls teen missing since Saturday has been found
LeBron James mural in Akron
LeBron James mural with ‘Space Jam 2′ characters in Akron vandalized with red spray paint (video)
Eagle Zip Adventure
Fly like an eagle: New tandem zipline lets riders soar over Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (video)