Porch pirate caught on camera wanted by Cleveland police (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video released Wednesday by Cleveland police shows a brazen porch pirate steal packages off a front porch in broad daylight.

In the video posted to Facebook, a man backs a silver van into a driveway, hops out and walks up to the porch. Police said he then stole packages.

The man in the video is wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

It happened Friday on Thrush Avenue, police said.

To make matters worse, police said the silver van is a stolen vehicle.

Contact First District Detective Bureau at (216) 623-5118 if you can help identify the suspect. Reference report #2021-229617.

