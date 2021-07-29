2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Revere High School senior seriously injured in jet ski accident

(Source: WMBF News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school senior was seriously injured in a jet ski accident Wednesday evening in Pittsburgh.

Revere Local School officials said Jeremy Montgomery is currently being treated at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

Montgomery is a student at Revere High School and Cuyahoga Valley Career Center.

His mother, Natalie Montgomery, is an intervention assistant at Richfield Elementary School.

“We ask our Minutemen family to lift up the Montgomery family during this very difficult time,” posted school officials on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Isabelle Marino celebrates her 100th birthday.
Ohio woman ‘still sharp as a tack’ on 105th birthday
Rocky, a Euclid police K9 officer died Monday.
Euclid police K9 officer dies ‘peacefully and unexpectedly’
Cody Muhlhan, 17, reportedly ran away on Saturday.
Cuyahoga Falls teen missing since Saturday has been found
LeBron James mural in Akron
LeBron James mural with ‘Space Jam 2′ characters in Akron vandalized with red spray paint (video)