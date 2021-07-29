Revere High School senior seriously injured in jet ski accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school senior was seriously injured in a jet ski accident Wednesday evening in Pittsburgh.

Revere Local School officials said Jeremy Montgomery is currently being treated at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

Montgomery is a student at Revere High School and Cuyahoga Valley Career Center.

His mother, Natalie Montgomery, is an intervention assistant at Richfield Elementary School.

“We ask our Minutemen family to lift up the Montgomery family during this very difficult time,” posted school officials on Facebook.

