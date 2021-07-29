Shots fired at teens sitting on porch, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage boys were shot at Wednesday afternoon while sitting on a front porch, Akron police said.

The victims told police it was a drive-by shooting. They said a car drove down the street and slowed down before an unknown person fired several shots from inside, according to police.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Eva Avenue.

The boys, both 16 years old, were not injured in the incident, but a bullet struck the house, according to a news release from police.

The suspect is described as a boy aged 15 to 17 years old.

Police said detectives think there was a possible dispute between the suspect and the victims before the shooting.

Police haven’t made an arrest.

Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this shooting. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677).

Text a tip to 274-637.

