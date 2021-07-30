2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Northeast Ohio legislators introduce bill that would legalize recreational marijuana

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Democratic state representatives from the Northeast Ohio region have proposed legislation that would legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

The bill, introduced by State Reps. Casey Weinstein, of Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, of Cleveland , focuses on decriminalization, taxing, licensing for commerce, and medical marijuana use.

“It’s time to lead Ohio forward,” said State Rep. Weinstein. “This is a big step for criminal justice reform, for our veterans, for economic opportunity, and for our individual liberties.”

If passed, the legislation would also allow adults to legally cultivate and possess marijuana for personal use.

A portion of the tax collected from marijuana retailers or microbusinesses would be distributed to help fund Ohio’s schools, infrastructure, and medical research, according to the bill’s sponsors.

“This bill is much needed in Ohio, and it’s time for Ohio to become a national leader in marijuana decriminalization and legalization,” State Rep. Upchurch said. “This bill is more than just about legalization, it’s about economic and workforce development, it’s about decriminalization, and it’s about healthcare.”

The recreational marijuana proposal will next be assigned a bill number and committee for review.

