2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home

By Rachael Thomas, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden Wednesday night, KSLA reported.

Officials from Minden PD say the child was a 3-year-old male.

The call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for a home. Police said more than 25 shots were fired.

The boy was rushed to a Minden hospital by his mother.

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021.(KSLA)

No description of the vehicle responsible is available at this time; however, police say there are two people of interest they’ve identified.

No arrests have been made.

The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook, urging the community to step up.

“It is time for the community to step up and take action. Short staffed MPD Officers patrol high crime areas, but are only as successful as their staffing limitations allow,” the police association said. “They need the public to speak out and report these dangerous criminals. They need qualified individuals to fill their ranks.”

Drive By Shooting in Minden claims the life of a small child The sound of gunfire in Minden is becoming so common that...

Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

2 Northeast Ohio legislators introduce bill that would legalize recreational marijuana
Zachary David Blosser
Portage County man accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old girlfriend in head faces judge for competency hearing
The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
(Source: WOIO)
One person dead following police chase that ended in Cleveland
Someone took video of what appeared to be a developing twister over the skies of Pennsylvania...
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on camera over Pennsylvania