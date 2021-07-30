34 cadets graduate Cleveland Police Academy
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly three dozen police cadets graduated Friday from the Cleveland Police Academy.
The ceremony happened at 11 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.
Mayor Frank G. Jackson administered the oath of office to the graduates, according to a tweet from the city.
The city’s tweet said the 34 graduates are members of the 147th Cleveland Police Academy class.
