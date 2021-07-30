34 cadets graduate Cleveland Police Academy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly three dozen police cadets graduated Friday from the Cleveland Police Academy.

The ceremony happened at 11 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson administered the oath of office to the graduates, according to a tweet from the city.

The city’s tweet said the 34 graduates are members of the 147th Cleveland Police Academy class.

The 147th Cleveland Police Academy Class applauds friends and family for their support at today’s first outdoor graduation! pic.twitter.com/3QmhRkYhwX — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.