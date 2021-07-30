2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

34 cadets graduate Cleveland Police Academy

Cleveland Division of Police
Cleveland Division of Police(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly three dozen police cadets graduated Friday from the Cleveland Police Academy.

The ceremony happened at 11 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson administered the oath of office to the graduates, according to a tweet from the city.

City council members discuss staffing issues within Cleveland Police Department

The city’s tweet said the 34 graduates are members of the 147th Cleveland Police Academy class.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Beachwood Place Mall holding job fair with over 30 businesses
83-year-old Portage County man dies after being struck by a car
2 Northeast Ohio legislators introduce bill that would legalize recreational marijuana
Zachary Blosser at July 30 competency hearing
Portage County man found fit for trial for allegedly fatally shooting 17-year-old girlfriend in head