41-year-old woman found dead near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police discovered the dead body of a 41-year-old woman Thursday afternoon near the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Her cause of death is currently unknown, according to an email from police. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause, police said.

The victim was found by police around 3 p.m. in a grassy patch near E. 83th Street and Glade Avenue.

Police said in the email they think her body was left at that location, but the death happened elsewhere.

Her identity hasn’t been released.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

