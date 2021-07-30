83-year-old Portage County man dies after being struck by a car

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a car in Ravenna Township while collecting his mail.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said George Howard, 83, of Ravenna, was hit on Summit Road, just west of South Prospect Street around 3 p.m.

Troopers said the driver, Alaina Ferry, 24, of Newton Falls, was travelling west on Summit Road when she crashed into Howard.

Ferry remained on the scene after the accident.

EMS transported Howard to University Hospital Ravenna where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

