91-year-old Cleveland man dies under suspicious circumstances
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police homicide detectives and the Cuyahoga County medical examiner are investigating the cause of death of a 91-year-old Cleveland man.
Rudolph Jones was transported to Southpointe Hospital on July 28.
During a medical examination, Cleveland police said doctors learned Jones suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
At this time, there are no arrests or suspects.
