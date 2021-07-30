91-year-old Cleveland man dies under suspicious circumstances

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police homicide detectives and the Cuyahoga County medical examiner are investigating the cause of death of a 91-year-old Cleveland man.

Rudolph Jones was transported to Southpointe Hospital on July 28.

During a medical examination, Cleveland police said doctors learned Jones suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

At this time, there are no arrests or suspects.

