Akron woman sentenced for shooting at her son through his bedroom door

Alma Gray
Alma Gray(Source: Summit County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman is set to learn her punishment from a Summit County judge on Friday for firing gunshots at her own son.

A sentencing hearing for Alma Gray is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Investigators said Gray threatened and eventually fired several gunshots through her then-15-year-old son’s bedroom door following an argument in April 2019.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Gray fled from the home before police arrived, detectives said, but she was taken into custody a short time later when she returned to her Ganyard Road residence.

Court records show that Gray was initially indicted on charges that include felonious assault and endangering children.

Family members are expected to be present at the sentencing on Friday.

This story will be updated.

